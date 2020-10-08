Welcomed back into the arms of God, peacefully with her 5 daughters by her side on Friday October 2, 2020. Patricia Evelyn Salter (nee Lake) of Brockville. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" James Salter. Dear mother of Michelle Sigouin, Allison Kallio (Christopher), Julie Salter-Keane (Ron), Laurie Salter (Victor) and Maribeth Graham (James). Proud Grandmother of Andrew (Kelly), Rosalynd (Gilles), Alexandra, Adam (Sydney), Amy, Peter (Melissa), James (Layla), John (Devyn), Mark, Natalie, Rebecca (Thomas) as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Patricia Salter is also survived by a brother Jack (Lydia), a sister Nancy as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Archie and Evelyn (Nichols) Lake, a grandson Michael Bimm, a brother Thomas and a sister Faye. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Gerry Ashe and the St. Elizabeth Nurses for the care and compassion shown to their mother. A Private Celebration of Life will be held with arrangements entrusted to the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East, Brockville. Donations to the March of Dimes or the Brockville Food Bank will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com
.