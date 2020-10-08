1/
Patricia "Pat" SALTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Welcomed back into the arms of God, peacefully with her 5 daughters by her side on Friday October 2, 2020. Patricia Evelyn Salter (nee Lake) of Brockville. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" James Salter. Dear mother of Michelle Sigouin, Allison Kallio (Christopher), Julie Salter-Keane (Ron), Laurie Salter (Victor) and Maribeth Graham (James). Proud Grandmother of Andrew (Kelly), Rosalynd (Gilles), Alexandra, Adam (Sydney), Amy, Peter (Melissa), James (Layla), John (Devyn), Mark, Natalie, Rebecca (Thomas) as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Patricia Salter is also survived by a brother Jack (Lydia), a sister Nancy as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Archie and Evelyn (Nichols) Lake, a grandson Michael Bimm, a brother Thomas and a sister Faye. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Gerry Ashe and the St. Elizabeth Nurses for the care and compassion shown to their mother. A Private Celebration of Life will be held with arrangements entrusted to the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East, Brockville. Donations to the March of Dimes or the Brockville Food Bank will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barclay Funeral Home
137 Pearl Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1R2
(613) 342-2792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barclay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved