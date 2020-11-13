Patricia passed away unexpectedly in the Queensway Carleton Hospital, Ottawa on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 61 years. She leaves to mourn her husband and companion of 22 years Gordon Hamilton. Patricia was predeceased by her parents Roger Omar and Eileen Leda (Knudson) Lepine. She was the mother of Sara and Jessica Lepine and grandmother of Sierra, Katie, Gracie, Lochlan, Tyson, Domonick and Vayda. Patricia will be sadly missed by her siblings Richard "Ricky" (Jennifer) Lepine, Wendy Lepine and Christopher Lepine and nieces / nephews Sonya and Kara-Lynn Lepine and Jean-Paul and Ashley Bisson all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, 40 North St., Perth, On K7H 2S9 where she used to volunteer would be appreciated. Services and interment in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Renfrew will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.