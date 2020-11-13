1/1
Patricia Yvonne "Patty" LEPINE-HAMILTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia passed away unexpectedly in the Queensway Carleton Hospital, Ottawa on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 61 years. She leaves to mourn her husband and companion of 22 years Gordon Hamilton. Patricia was predeceased by her parents Roger Omar and Eileen Leda (Knudson) Lepine. She was the mother of Sara and Jessica Lepine and grandmother of Sierra, Katie, Gracie, Lochlan, Tyson, Domonick and Vayda. Patricia will be sadly missed by her siblings Richard "Ricky" (Jennifer) Lepine, Wendy Lepine and Christopher Lepine and nieces / nephews Sonya and Kara-Lynn Lepine and Jean-Paul and Ashley Bisson all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, 40 North St., Perth, On K7H 2S9 where she used to volunteer would be appreciated. Services and interment in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Renfrew will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved