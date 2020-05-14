Patrick Joseph "Pat" TUEPAH
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Tuepah on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 81 due to complications of COVID-19. Left to mourn are his loving wife Alice (Sels, Playfair), his cherished children, Patrick Daniel (Lori), Pamela (Pat), two precious granddaughter's Alexandria and Anna, and his first wife Joyce. Predeceased by his twin brother Edward "Ted". Pat worked for many years as a driver examiner with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. He retired to his home with Alice in the village of Jasper where he enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. Pat loved all animals and rescued many stray cats. He was a member of the Anglican Parish of Kitley and also belonged to the Kitley Elders; a local senior's group. Pat had a passion for collecting sports cards and memorabilia and was an avid Montreal Canadians fan. He spent the last six years in two nursing homes; the last of which was Madonna Care Community in Orleans. In memory of Pat, donations can be made to the Anglican Parish of Kitley or to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). No wake or funeral service will be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 14, 2020.
