Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at St. Vincent's Hospital on Saturday February 15, 2020. Survived by loving wife Julie, son Joseph "Joe", Corry Lynn Cooney, grandchildren Cienna Rose, Brayden James, Alyssa Ivy, mother Ruth, brothers Tim (Heather) and Robert, and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Pat's cousin Anita for all her care and compassion during his stay at the hospital. Predeceased by his father George. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Friday February 21, 2020. From 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. there will be prayers at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent's Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 19, 2020