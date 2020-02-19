Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Taggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick "Pat" Taggart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick "Pat" Taggart Obituary
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at St. Vincent's Hospital on Saturday February 15, 2020. Survived by loving wife Julie, son Joseph "Joe", Corry Lynn Cooney, grandchildren Cienna Rose, Brayden James, Alyssa Ivy, mother Ruth, brothers Tim (Heather) and Robert, and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Pat's cousin Anita for all her care and compassion during his stay at the hospital. Predeceased by his father George. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Friday February 21, 2020. From 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. there will be prayers at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent's Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -