With sadness the family announce that Patrick passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020. Pat was 38. Beloved husband of Stephanie. Dearly loved son of Barrie and Janet (nee Clancy) Taylor of Arnprior. Dear brother of Barrie Jr. (Paula Gerlach) of Oxford Mills and Kirsten Pelletier (Guy) of Barrhaven. Special Uncle of Jamie, Sydney, Owen and Rosemary and Great-Uncle of Chayse. Pat will be fondly remembered by his very good friends Corey, Jenn and Aaron as well as his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pat's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices as we webcast Pat's Funeral Liturgy live on Monday morning, July 6th at 11 o'clock. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery, Ottawa. In memory of Patrick, please consider a donation to the Canadian Liver Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca