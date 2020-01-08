Home

Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Paul Douglas Williams Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Paul Douglas Williams who slipped away peacefully into the night of January 3, 2020 at the age of 60 years old. He predeceased by his father Garth Williams, his mother Edith Wright, his loving stepfather George Wright, his sisters Shirley (Williams) Fraser, Marlene (Williams) Caines, brother Gary Williams and brother-in-law Bob Fraser. Left to mourn is his loving partner Elaine Sturgess, and remaining siblings, Donna (Brian Adey), Cindy, Terry (Debbie) and Ken along with all his nieces, nephews and friends. For Paul, life was about work, drumming and the rhythm of life. He would say; we move and dance to the rhythm of life's beat and I'm just lucky enough to use my sticks so everyone can hear what they sound like. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Ottawa Mission and Hospice unit for all their help. Donations in Paul's memory to the Ottawa Mission would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com
