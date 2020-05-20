Paul E. CHARBONNEAU
1942 - 2020 With heavy hearts, the family announces that Paul passed away suddenly in the early hours of Tuesday, May 19, 2020; Paul Emile Charbonneau of Arnprior was 77. Beloved husband and best friend of Marilee (nee McLean). Dearly loved father of Marc Charbonneau (Johanna) of Brockville and Erin Charbonneau (Carlos Rios) of Arnprior and cherished "Grumpa" of Thomas, Amelia and Ryane Charbonneau. Dear brother of Richard "Ricky" (Peggy) of Ottawa and D'Arcy (Sue Ellen) of Georgia, USA. Lovingly remembered as "Crazy Uncle Paul" by the entire McLean clan. Paul was born with an incredible sense of humour. He brought light and laughter to any situation. If you were having a bad day, a simple visit with Paul could shift your energy and remind not to sweat the small things. Paul faced a recent diagnosis with the same courage and strength that he exemplified his entire life. His sprite will be remembered by the many who had the privilege to call him "friend" Paul's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Though current conditions do not allow us to gather publicly, family and friends are invited to join us on your electronic device as we webcast Paul's Funeral Service live on Saturday morning, May 23rd at 11 o'clock. Interment will then take place in the family plot at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. Please take a moment to share your thoughts, condolences and memories with Paul's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. In memory of Paul, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society. To quote a longtime family friend, Al Majaury, Paul often said "Not So Worse" Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


