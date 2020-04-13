Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul KAISIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul KAISIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul KAISIG Obituary
We are sad to announce that Paul passed away on Saturday morning, April 11, 2020. He was 58. Son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Montgomery) Kaisig. Predeceased by his brother Doug as well as his sister Brenda Baldwin. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Paul's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service for Paul will take place later this Spring. In memory of Paul, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society.
Published in Ottawa Valley News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -