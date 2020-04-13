|
We are sad to announce that Paul passed away on Saturday morning, April 11, 2020. He was 58. Son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Montgomery) Kaisig. Predeceased by his brother Doug as well as his sister Brenda Baldwin. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Paul's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service for Paul will take place later this Spring. In memory of Paul, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society.
Published in Ottawa Valley News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020