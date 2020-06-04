Paul William September 21 1955 - February 2 2020. Willoughby
Sadly, after a month long battle with cancer Paul William Willoughby age 64, passed away February 2, 2020 at Hospice Legacy House in Ocala, Florida. Born in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Paul grew up and worked on the family farm where his love for agriculture and outdoors began. As a child Paul's passion for aviation was clear, receiving his Private Pilot's license at age 16 and later obtaining a Commercial Pilots license and Aerial Applicator License. His early joy was his four seater Maule aircraft which allowed him to further his aviation adventures including a 35 year career, Crop Dusting. His love of Aviation allowed him to travel extensively as well as stay close to his beloved Agricultural roots. Paul graduated from the University of Guelph in 1980 with a Diploma in Horticultural Science. While there he met his wife and lifelong friends who had similar agricultural, aviation and outdoor interests. Paul had an entrepreneurial spirit operating Rideau Strawberry Farm for several years in Jasper Ontario. In 1990 Paul had the opportunity to move his young family to Florida, where he was able to continue his aviation and trucking career. He worked many years as an owner operator doing specialized freight trucking. Paul took pride in outdoor activities including gardening and landscaping. He also enjoyed skiing, being on the water, boating and travelling with family and dear friends. He was cherished and will be sorely missed by his wife of 37 years Susan (Johnson), his sons, Joshua (Sarah), Shaun and Andrew as well as siblings John Willoughby and Laura(Terry) Perkins. He is also survived by his mother Dorothy Willoughby, sister-in-law's Penny Johnson, Michele (Jim) Breyer and beloved nieces and nephews, as well as grandchildren (Rae and Foy). He is fondly remembered by his father and mother-in-law, Harry and Conny Johnson. He is predeceased by his father Hubert Peter Willoughby, sister-in-law Cathy Willoughby and brother-in-law Brad Johnson. We hope to have a Celebration of Life Family gathering in Canada at a later date. If desired, you may consider a donation to Hospice of Marion County in his memory.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
