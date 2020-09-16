1/
Paulette (Edmunds) BEACH
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Paulette, loving daughter of the late Ila and Gerald Edmunds. Devoted mother to Robert and Loving grandmother to Dylan. Cherished sister of Anson (the late Sue) Edmunds, Heather (Jim) Moore, and Karen (the late Bernie) Cumber. Aunt of Melissa and great aunt of Kaitlyn and Caleb. Paulette will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Paulette's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 16, 2020.
