Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Besharah-Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Besharah-Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Besharah-Armstrong Obituary
On Friday April 3, 2020, Pauline Laurentia, age 89 peacefully passed away. Predeceased by her husband Larry Armstrong, and former husband Moses Besharah. Mother of Claire (Harry), Bob (Kathy), Mel (Marcia), Kim (Herb), Kelly (Linda) and Shon (Lisa). Predeceased by sisters Lucille and Dorothy. Beloved sister of John, Pierette, Dora and Irene. Dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. Pauline had a love for entertaining, travel, her red wine and of course her gardens. She was a proud member of the Smiths Falls Horticulture Society for many years, where she was able to express her creativity. Pauline had a passion for everything in her life, which she instilled on all of her children and grandchildren. A special thank you to Empress Kanata and Stoneridge Manor LTC. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -