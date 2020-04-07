|
On Friday April 3, 2020, Pauline Laurentia, age 89 peacefully passed away. Predeceased by her husband Larry Armstrong, and former husband Moses Besharah. Mother of Claire (Harry), Bob (Kathy), Mel (Marcia), Kim (Herb), Kelly (Linda) and Shon (Lisa). Predeceased by sisters Lucille and Dorothy. Beloved sister of John, Pierette, Dora and Irene. Dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. Pauline had a love for entertaining, travel, her red wine and of course her gardens. She was a proud member of the Smiths Falls Horticulture Society for many years, where she was able to express her creativity. Pauline had a passion for everything in her life, which she instilled on all of her children and grandchildren. A special thank you to Empress Kanata and Stoneridge Manor LTC. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020