|
|
Pauline passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Ottawa Heart Institute following a sudden heart attack. Beloved wife to Norman Hall, Loving Mother to Diane (Gerald) Ruygrok, Susan Allan (Paul Seguin), Jeffery Hall, John Hall (Joan) and Christina Hall. Grama to Jessica, Chelsea, Tom, Kyle, Harry, Lauren, Elisa, Wren and Jackson. Great-Grama to Nora, Bronwyn, Aiden, Emma and Olivia. She will be fondly remembered by friends and family for her kindness and generosity. She loved living by the lake and enjoyed many family and friend gatherings, and was an active member of the Sacred Heart congregation. Our Mom showed us the importance of family. We will always miss her and love her for that. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N, Smiths Falls on Tuesday December 31st from 10 to 11am. A service in celebration of Pauline's life will be held in the chapel at 11am. Interment will follow at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Great War Memorial Foundation.