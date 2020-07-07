1/1
Pearl CANNING
At Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Monday, July 6, 2020. Pearl Bisonette of Elgin, in her 76th year. Beloved wife of the late David Canning. Loved mother of Steven (Chantale) Canning of Portland. Predeceased by son, Robert. Dear sister of Betty Coate of Smiths Falls. Fondly remembered by grandchildren; Nicole McRae (Sarah), Benjamin, Robyn, Grace, David and Noah. Predeceased by granddaughter, Morgan. A Private Family Service will be held. Professional Service Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home-27 Main Street Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Centre

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 7, 2020.
