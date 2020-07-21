1/1
Pearl Kathleen (McGee) Gill
Mrs. Pearl Kathleen Gill (née McGee), of Smiths Falls passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Perth Hospital with her family at her side in her 93rd year. Loving wife of 61 years to the late Jack Gill. Cherished mother of Debra (Rob) Barrett and Fred (Barb) Gill and devoted Nan to Brad (Renee) Gill and Beth (Alex) Gill. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends. Pearl is predeceased by her siblings Leonard (Mary) McGee, Harry (Frances) McGee, Clarence McGee, Kenny McGee, Isobell (Leonard) Curran, and Shirley (Jack) MacFarlane. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation www.gwmfoundation.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
