Pearl Mary TURCOTTE
It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Pearl Turcotte, formerly of Cobden and Chalk River, on Monday October 26, 2020 in her 96th year. Pearl Turcotte nee Blimkie, beloved wife of the late Lloyd Turcotte. Dear mother of Leona (Jerry Cybulski), Dwaine (Mary) Turcotte, and Darlene (Gerry Livingstone). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Lena Oattes, Iona Blimkie, Evangeline Shields and brothers-in-law Norman (Fran) Turcotte and Raymond Turcotte. Predeceased by son Carl (June) Turcotte, sister Blanche (Karl Baker), brothers Sydney and Mike Blimkie. Due to Covid - 19 restrictions, A private graveside service will be held in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Cemetery Chalk River. Special thanks to Staff and Doctors at Bonnechere Manor, for there wonderful care. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser-Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 28, 2020.
