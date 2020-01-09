|
Peter passed away at the Hospice of May Court, Ottawa on Sunday December 19th, 2019 at the age of 97 years. He was predeceased by his wife Jeanne (Taillon) Craske, his daughter Leslie and his sisters who lived in England, Marjorie and Jean and his step son Daniel Brown. Peter will be sadly missed by his sons Stephen (Jane Gibson) and their daughter Madison and Tony and Bobby and families. He was loved and respected by his extended family including Christine Rainville, David Brown and their families. Peter had a distinguished military career. He was a WWII Veteran Flight-Lieutenant RAF, Navigator 46 Group (Ferry Command), 512 ND 48 Squadrons and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 244, Perth. Friends and family will gather at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W, Perth on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:30 A.M for a service to celebrate his life. A reception will follow in the Blair & Son Family Centre. In remembrance of Peter, memorial donations to the Hospice of May Court, 114 Cameron Ave., Ottawa or Branch 244, Royal Canadian Legion "Poppy Fund" would be appreciated.