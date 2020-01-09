|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia. Loving father of Kevin (Sarah) McLean and Susan (Gord) Snow. Cherished grandfather of Alexander and Justina Snow and Franklin McLean. Frank will be fondly remembered by his brother Jack McLean (late Betty) and his brother-in-law Donald Buck. He is also predeceased by his parents Peter and Laura (nee Woods) McLean as well as his brother Doug McLean and sisters Mary (Gerry) Jackson and Molly Buck. Frank will be sadly missed by his many extended family and friends in the Smiths Falls and surrounding communities. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service in the Chapel at 12:30 p.m. A reception will follow the service, and then interment will take place at Harlem Community Cemetery.