With sadness, we announce the death of Peter Hessel in Delmenhorst, Germany on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Antje Evers-Strackerjan. Loving father of Ingo (Kumiko), Dieter (Colleen), Alexander (Lisa), Duncan (Sonya), Stephanie (Jason), and stepfather to Christian. Cherished Opa of Emma, Kunio, Maya, Jacob, Oliver, Annika, Ingrid, and proud great-Opa to Owen and Dexter. Will be missed by his sister Sigi (Alex) as well as extended family and friends. Predeceased by parents Dora Hessel (Müller) and Kurt Neidhardt, and sister Rosali. Born August 18, 1931 in Chemnitz, Germany, Peter survived World War II, escaped East Germany in 1948, and immigrated to Canada in 1952, making homes in Ottawa and Waba, Ontario. Peter returned to Germany to live in Delmenhorst in 2007, still cherishing his Canadian citizenship and making frequent trips back to Canada to visit his fourteen descendants, his sister, and friends. Beginning as a farm hand when he first arrived in Canada, Peter had many careers, notably as owner of Antique Furniture Repair (1960s) and International Books (1970s), before spending the last forty years of his professional life as a translator, at first for the federal government and then opening his own translation service. For decades Peter also pursued a career as an author, writing eight books, some published in 3 languages. Most of his books focused on Canadian history (local/regional, Indigenous, and military), but they also included an anthology of his nationally syndicated humour columns and a memoir of his life as a young boy growing up in wartime Germany. Peter will be remembered for his love of history, notably through his contribution as a founding member of the Arnprior & McNab/Braeside Archives. This love of history and culture also drove him to travel extensively throughout North America and Europe, but also to Australia, the Caribbean, and Kenya. Peter asked that this passage be included in his obituary: My greatest pride and by far the most important achievement of my life are my five wonderful children. In comparison, my other contributions to society are extremely modest. I hope that my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren will remember the love I have always shown them and that they will forgive my numerous shortcomings and mistakes. A small reception for immediate family will be held in Ottawa on Friday, November 20, 2020. Interment will take place in Delmenhorst, Germany. Donations in lieu of flowers to Arnprior & McNab/Braeside Archives or Diabetes Canada. Notes of condolence can be sent to 87 Flowertree Crescent, Ottawa, ON K2M 2R7.



