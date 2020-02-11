|
Peter passed away suddenly in Smiths Falls on February 9, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Leona (Lechovicz) Adamchick. Loved brother of Dorothy (the late Mark) Recoskie, Elaine (the late Bruce) Gilchrist and the late Joseph Adamchick. Loved uncle of John Recoskie (Julie), Julie Recoskie and Kelly Daigle (Peter) and Allyson Gilchrist (RobAnderson). Fondly remembered by friends Mike and Donna Donaldson. Family services will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Renfrew at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy Canada.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 11, 2020