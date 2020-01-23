|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter John Sidock on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Agnes Ellen Sidock (Bennett). He was predeceased by his parents Jean Zagler (Sidock, nee Robinson), and Stanley Sidock as well as his step-father Frank Zagler. Peter lived his entire life in Renfrew weaving his and Agnes' story into its fabric during their 40 years of marriage. Peter overcame the many obstacles life threw at him by sheer determination and an unflappable belief that everything would work out as it should. Peter had many talents fuelled by his endless curiosity - his art that he so enjoyed and shared widely, his ability to find solutions to technical problems and, for those close to him, his unique perspective on some of life's more challenging situations. Years of laughter and hours around kitchen tables, Peter and his wife Agnes shared their special hospitality that was unlike any other and this is what will be most missed by his family - Helen Bennett (sister-in-law), Patricia Zagler, Elaine Senack (Darwin), Greta Holt (John), Carol Ross (James), Louis Zagler (1960-1983), James Zagler (Connie), and Gert Zagler. Beloved uncle of Tina, Clint, Wayne, Candace, Pamela and Jamie. Final care of Peter has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Those desiring may make donations to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation Dialysis Unit in memory of Peter. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020