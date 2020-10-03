Two words that describe Fairview Manor "compassionate and caring" Thank you to ALL the Fairview Manor staff- nurses, doctors, Psw's, housekeeping, recreation and dietary for the years my father (Peter Kusyk) was under your care. You are All Truly amazing people and we couldn't of gotten through this difficult time without you. We cannot thank you enough for all that you has done. Also, a huge thank you to Gambles funeral home for your support in guiding us through this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Sonia, Shayna and Stacia.



