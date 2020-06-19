Peter Lorne McFARLANE
Peacefully at Almonte General Hospital on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving father of Juliana McFarlane and Mary Kate (Peter) Brennan. Dear grandfather of Dillon, Emily (Shayne), Zach, Liam and Lucas. Dear great-grandfather of Athena and Jaxon. Brother of Ellen (Joe Jamieson - predeceased), Shirley (Don Young - predeceased), John (Donna) and Edwin (Ruth). Peter will be missed by Barbara and Paul and many nieces and nephews. At Peter's request, there is no visitation or service. Special thanks to Dr. Drake and staff at the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital. For those who wish, a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com

