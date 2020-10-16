1/1
Peter Martin GARRETT
It is with heavy hearts that our family announce the passing of Peter (Martin) Garrett of Perth, Ontario on Monday, October 12th, 2020 after a short yet courageous battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marg (nee Kinch). He was the loved, respected brother of Marion (late Jim) Clark. Respected father of Jeremy Garrett (Susan), Jamie Wilkinson (Natasha Blackburn), Krista Craig (Chris), and Chris Flieler (Vanessa Pinder-Moss). Loving Poppa to William, Ryanna, Nevaeh, Marcus, Alicia, and Austin. Beloved Uncle to the late Travis Clark, Dayna Clark (Jonny Blair), Kaley Clark (Benji Herns) and Great-Uncle to Olivia, Garrett, James and Hank. Brother-in-law to Kevin (late Cathy) Kinch, Karen and Garry Fillmore, Marlene and Roger Stoddard, and Keon and Nancy Kinch and the late Marie and George Drew, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Roscoe Lyle Garrett and Brenda Eileen (nee Martin) Garrett. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. In honour of Peter, memorial contributions to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation - Cancer Care Clinic 55 Rideau Street, Suite 4 Kingston, ON K7K 2Z8 https://uhkf.ca/Home or to the Lanark County Alzheimer's Society 115 Christie Lake Rd Perth, ON, K7H 3C6 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.
