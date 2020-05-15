Peacefully with family at his side. Beloved husband of Helen (White), loving and proud father of Leigh (Jamie), Peter (Daniela), Jeffrey (Marie), Donald (Sandi) and Nancy (Pierre Villeneuve). Devoted grandfather of Jessica, Peter, Jeffrey, Perrin, Mark, Johanna, Katie and Mike. Great-grandfather to Wendy-Leigh, Scotia, Arlo, Adele, Heather and Brian. Peter was born in Montreal. Peter and his brothers, Frank and Paul, managed and grew Kenwood's Moving & Storage for over 50 years. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Order and the Shriners in Montreal, Perth, Ottawa, and Carleton Place. The family would like to thank Orchard View by the Mississippi staff of the 4th floor for 4 years of exemplary and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Montreal. A memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store