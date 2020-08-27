1/1
Peter William Anderson
Peter passed away peacfully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 73. Peter was the son of the late Betty and Gunner Anderson and brother of the late Gerald Anderson. He leaves to mourn his nephew Pierre, niece Angela as well as many friends and acquaintances. Peter was a resident of Alliston, Ontario for the final 20 years of his life and held the position as Grain Manager at FS Partners in Beaton, Ontario. Peter was born in Richmond, Ontario and spent may years in Strathroy, Ontario. Peter lived all over Canada during the course of his career, from Montreal, Quebec to Medicine Hat, Alberta. Peter's greatest passion and commitment in life was to The Lions Club of Canada their motto being "We Serve". He was a very active member of the Smith Falls branch in the late 1990's. Peter will be buried with his beloved mother at Hillcrest Cemetry, Smith Falls at 12:30 p.m. on September 5, 2020. Family and Friends are invited to The Lions Club Hall on 19 Abbott Street, Smith Falls for refreshments following the service at the Graveside. Donations can be made in Peter's memory to the Lions Foundation of Canada.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
The Nottawasaga Inn Resort
SEP
5
Interment
Smith Falls
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
