Philip Burakoff
Philip went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 7, 2020, at Lanark Lodge, Perth at the age of 96 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Joyce (Beacham) Burakoff, son Peter Burakoff, grandson Mark Rumsby and siblings Alex Burakoff, Nellie Girvan, Mike, Ed and Adolph Burakoff. Philip leaves behind his loving family; his wife Mary Lou (Wood) Burakoff and daughter Linda Burakoff Rumsby (Wayne Rumsby), grandchildren Lynn Rumsby, Philip, William and Douglas Burakoff and Erin (Ricky) Lantz, great-grandchildren Kara and Callie Lantz and daughter-in-law Joanna Burakoff-Hayhoe. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the funeral and interment in Lombardy Union Cemetery will be private for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to The Gideons International in Canada, 501 Imperial Road North, Guelph, On N1H 6T9 (mailing address is P.O. Box 3619 Guelph, On N1H 7A2). Philip's family wish to thank all the caregivers at Lanark Lodge for the their professional and compassionate care provided in the past years. "The Son of God who loved me and have Himself for me" Galatians 2:20


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
