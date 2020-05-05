On Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, we lost our mother, grandmother, and friend when Phyllis Brennan left this world on her own terms after a lingering illness, just 10 days before her 95th birthday. She was surrounded by close family. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh Brennan. Dearly loved mother of Terry (Diane), Chris (Linda) and Jeff (Debbie). Fun loving and proud grandmother of Seth (Kristin), Shasta (Glen), Liam (Megan), Phillip (Maggie) and Kathleen and doting great-grandmother of Lucy, Moira, Ruby, Tilly and Ginny. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful neighbour as well as a good friend who enjoyed hours of playing Bridge. Phyllis' final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements will remain private. In memory, donations to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund would be greatly appreciated by the Brennan families. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 5, 2020.