Phyllis passed away peacefully in hospital in Smiths Falls on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her 82nd year. She was predeceased by her parents George and Grace (McGrath) Oxborough. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Cowie, loving mother of Steven, Paul (Rosemary) and Catherine (Terry); cherished grandmother of Andrew (Kate), Ben (Marisa), Sam, Mike, Justin (Sara), Caitlin (Zach), and Matthew (Hayden), and great-grandmother of five. Dear sister of Charles (Molly) Oxborough, and sister-in-law of Francis (late Betty) Cowie. Phyllis will be fondly remembered by her church family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at Blair & Son, 15 Gore Street West, Perth on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Phyllis' funeral service will be held at the Asbury Free Methodist Church, Perth on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. The interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, followed by a reception in the church hall. In remembrance of Phyllis, contributions to the Asbury Free Methodist Church or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. The Cowie family would like to thank the staff of Broadview Nursing Centre and the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital for the wonderful care provided.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 14, 2020