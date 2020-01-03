Home

In hospital (Perth), suddenly, on Thursday, December 26 2019. Phyllis Grace (Wilson) Elliott is predeceased by husband Cameron Boyd Elliott, with whom she was a successful businesswoman (Elliott Trailer Sales, Nepean). She was a teacher, golfer, card player, baker, volunteer and friend to many. Raised in Kemptville, and lived in Ottawa, Manotick and Perth (and area). She is missed by family and friends, and especially her cousin Fred (and Pat) Allport's family. Friends were invited to Celebrate Phyllis' life at St. James Anglican Church in Perth that took place on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception followed in the parish hall. In Remembrance of Phyllis, contributions to St. James Anglican Church or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
