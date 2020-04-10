|
Peacefully at Lanark Lodge on April 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Boyd (2003). Loving mother of Stephen (Marilyn) and Gregory (Lynn). Cherished grandma of Rebecca, Stephanie (Mike Cross), Logan and Shaun. Survived by her sister Doreen (the late Bob) and brother Graham (Maureen). Predeceased by her brothers Carman (the late Phyllis), Carl and Ronald. Phyllis will be fondly remembered by Boyd's family and her many nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the staff of the Lanark Lodge for their compassionate care and support. In keeping with the current public health requirements, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Phyllis was a devoted volunteer in Carleton Place for many years. In her memory please consider a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation or a local charity. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020