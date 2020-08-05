1/
Pierre DUMAIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pierre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherished father, friend and neighbour. Passed peacefully at home at age 87 on August 1, 2020 with his beloved Sandra at his side. A long-term resident on the Mississippi Lake outside of Carleton Place, Pierre was a gifted writer, photographer and musician. Survived by children Beth, Marc and Matthew as well as stepchildren Jane, Sharon, Rosemary, David and Laurie. Predeceased by son John, sister Francoise and wife Peggy. Much loved grandfather of 16. In lieu of services, those who wish to honor Pierre's life or celebrate his character can donate to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1 www.barkerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved