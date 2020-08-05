Pierre DUMAIS

Cherished father, friend and neighbour. Passed peacefully at home at age 87 on August 1, 2020 with his beloved Sandra at his side. A long-term resident on the Mississippi Lake outside of Carleton Place, Pierre was a gifted writer, photographer and musician. Survived by children Beth, Marc and Matthew as well as stepchildren Jane, Sharon, Rosemary, David and Laurie. Predeceased by son John, sister Francoise and wife Peggy. Much loved grandfather of 16. In lieu of services, those who wish to honor Pierre's life or celebrate his character can donate to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1 www.barkerfh.com