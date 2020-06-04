Preston William HARRIS
(1945-2020) It is with great sadness that the family of Preston Harris announce his passing on May 31, 2020 at the age of 75, after a brave fight with cancer. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation at this time, a private family funeral will he held. A celebration of life will be held when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. He will be missed by his wife Janet, his 5 children and 10 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
