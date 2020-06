(1945-2020) It is with great sadness that the family of Preston Harris announce his passing on May 31, 2020 at the age of 75, after a brave fight with cancer. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation at this time, a private family funeral will he held. A celebration of life will be held when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. He will be missed by his wife Janet, his 5 children and 10 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com