Jordan SCHNOB

With profound sadness the family announce that Jordan passed away as the result of a motor vehicle accident while heading from work on Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020; Jordan Dwight Schnob of Arnprior was just 30 years of age. Beloved soulmate of Megan Luckasavitch. Cherished son of Kim Blackburn. Predeceased by his Dad, Jim Blackburn (April 6, 2020) and his father, Bobby Schnob (August 4, 1997). "Little Brother" of Jason (Jill Campbell) and "Big Brother" of Joey. Special uncle of Cole and Robbie. Much loved grandson of Rollie and Colleen Schnob, Orville and Effie Blackburn. Special nephew of Dale and Leonard Baskin, Monica Schnob (late Bruce) and Linda Strong (Gail), Mike, Kevin and Chris Savard. Predeceased by his Nanny and Grandpa, Franny and Norman Savard. Son-in-law of Richard and Suzanne Luckasavitch. Brother-in-law of Teri Van Bussel (Jesse) and Kayla Dorman (Tyler). Also survived by many cousins and countless friends. A baseball and hockey fan through and through, Jordan loved playing and watching his Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs. Golf, ice fishing and anything outdoors brought great pleasure and passion to his and Megan's lives together. His involvement in the local softball community allowed him to meet so many great people. He became friends with and a teammate with players far and near. He made friends with "ANYONE and EVERYONE". An avid reader, Jordan also spent hours playing and mastering "Call of Duty" with other players from around the world. His smile, his laugh, his loud personality will be missed by everyone who knew him. Jordan's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation was held. Extended family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices for a tribute service which was webcast live on Friday morning, October 2nd at 11 a.m.. Private interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. Because of current COVID restrictions, events will remain private however everyone may pay their respects to Jordan and his family by lining the streets as the procession files by on its way down John Street then left onto Madawaska Street and West to Usborne Street turning right and then left into the Malloch Road Cemetery. Social distancing MUST be observed by all standers-by. You may follow the procession however you are asked not to enter the cemetery when the family do. In memory of Jordan, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Optimist Club "Friends of Youth". Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca