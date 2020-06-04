March 8th, 1931 - June 2nd, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Don St Pierre announce his peaceful passing on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. Rideau Ferry Country Home was his home for the last 17 years. He loved the staff and that love was reciprocated in their care of Don. Don was predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth (Kirkham) St Pierre and his sister Marion Boles (Tom). He leaves to mourn his brother Terry and sister-in-law Helen, nephew Darwin Boles (Lisa), nieces Taunya St Pierre (Joel), Jill St Pierre, great nephew Aaron Boles and great niece Alexis St Pierre. Don's teaching career spanned many decades, beginning in Lavant, Ontario in 1951 and ending as Art Consultant for the Frontenac Board of Education in 1988. He received an award of Excellence in Education voted on by his peers in 1983. Don retired to his beloved Mississippi where he spent his time gardening, feeding the birds and deer and painting. He was very creative and had a vivid imagination as anyone who knew him knew of his story telling. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Rideau Ferry Country Home for their kindness in caring for Don these past years. In remembrance of Don, contributions to the Snow Road Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. A private family service and interment in Crawford Cemetery, McDonald's Corners was held. Arrangements were in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth, Ontario.