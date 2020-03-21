|
Peacefully, with family by her side at University Hospital, London on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in her 89th year. Rachel, loving mother of Doug and his wife Linda, Judy and her husband Don Feitz, and Dennis and his wife Joyce. Proud grandmother of Trevor, Travis (Anna), and Sean (Amy); and great grandmother of Xagan, Sadrian, Rory, and Tillie. A celebration of Rachel's life will be held in Renfrew, Ontario at a later date with details to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Huron Shores Cremation Services, 1-888-982-8175 with memorial online at www.huronshorescremation.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 21, 2020