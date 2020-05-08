After a courageous battle with cancer, Rachel moved on peacefully at her home in Jasper, Ontario on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Rachel fought a hard fight and stayed so positive, but in the end cancer won and took her from us. She was 40 years old, born November 4, 1979 in Winchester at the Winchester Hospital. Born Rachel Sara Hogaboam. Parents Heather Hogaboam (stepfather Kevin Williams), father Danny Hogaboam (stepmother Dorris). She leaves behind her two beautiful children Ashton and Addison (father Richard Perry) and common-law husband Larry Beute, two step brothers Robbie and Randy. Grandmother Freida and Alex McDonell, aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her grandparents Eldon Ouderkirk, Arnold and Elsie Hogaboam. Rachel worked in Merrickville as a hair stylist at Hair Krew Salon with owner and good friend Linda Dixie. She had so many clients that loved her and did so much for her. She appreciated each and every one of them. She worked there for 17 years and was so sad when she finally had to quit because of her health (December 2019) and leave behind her fellow workers and clients. Rachel had many friends and loved doing things with the girls. She was well known for her cheerful bubbly personality and fun loving way. She enjoyed life and had a beautiful soul. She loved her children so much and loved going to the cottage in the summer with Addy, Ashton and Larry and her three beloved dogs Bell, Dexter and Winston. She loved to swim, go boating, barbecuing and just kicking back and having fun with her family and friends. She also loved to go for drives in the summer. Rachel also had two cats Trixie and Waffles. Kevin and I are so very saddened that our beautiful daughter was taken so soon, but we take comfort in knowing that a part of her lives on in her two children Addy and Ashton. As her mom, I will miss her every day. I still have her message on my answering machine she left me last Mother's Day. I listen to it often just to hear her voice, but I am grateful that she is not suffering any more and that she is at peace. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Any one wanting to make a donation in memory of Rachel, may make them to Greenberg Cancer Clinic at the Queensway Carleton Hospital or Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) Smiths Falls. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home Smiths Falls.