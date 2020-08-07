1/1
Rachel MCLAUGHLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully, with family by her side, at University Hospital in London on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in her 89th year. Loving mother of Doug and his wife Linda, Judy and her husband Don Feitz, and Dennis and his wife Joyce. Proud grandmother of Trevor, Travis (Anna) and Sean (Amy); and great-grandmother of Xagan, Xadrian, Rory and Tillie. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Renfrew on Saturday August 22nd at 1:30 p.m. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE CHURCH AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR FUNERAL MASS. (Please call the funeral home at 613-432-2849 if you wish to attend and provide us with your name, address and phone number) Interment Rosebank Cemetery. Donations in Rachel's memory may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute or Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goulet Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved