Rachel MCLAUGHLIN

Died peacefully, with family by her side, at University Hospital in London on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in her 89th year. Loving mother of Doug and his wife Linda, Judy and her husband Don Feitz, and Dennis and his wife Joyce. Proud grandmother of Trevor, Travis (Anna) and Sean (Amy); and great-grandmother of Xagan, Xadrian, Rory and Tillie. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Renfrew on Saturday August 22nd at 1:30 p.m. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE CHURCH AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR FUNERAL MASS. (Please call the funeral home at 613-432-2849 if you wish to attend and provide us with your name, address and phone number) Interment Rosebank Cemetery. Donations in Rachel's memory may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute or Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home.