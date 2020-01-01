|
In Loving Memory Rae passed away at home in Parksville, B.C. on December 26, 2019 surrounded by her husband and family. She was born in Ottawa and with her family moved to McDonald's Corners area where they lived until she was 17. At that time they moved to Parksville, B.C. where she attended Qualicum High School. She lived most of her life on Vancouver Island and after raising her five children, Rae went back to school and completed her degree in Nursing. After working for a number of years in this area, she obtained her MSN and spent the last eight years commuting between Parksville and Arizona where she worked as a Nurse Educator. Rae is survived by her husband Leonard, her children Erin, Kevin, Steven, Richard and Michael, her mother and father (June and Albert Desloges), her brothers and sisters, Cheryl (Tom), David (Barb), Abby (Carey), Laurie (Randy), LeeAnn (Brent), and predeceased by her brother, Steven (Barb). Rae also leaves behind her grandchildren; Hanna, Katelyn, Teresa, Joey, Maverick, Wyatt and Callen. Rae always looked forward to spending her days off relaxing, travelling with her husband and enjoying quality time with her family and friends. She had a huge heart, but was also very determined and headstrong. Once she set her mind to something, she followed through, especially when it came to training for marathons and completing her Masters. She will be remembered for her contagious laughter, her creativity and perseverance. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date. "Wherever you go, whatever you do. I will be right here waiting for you." Leonard would like to extend his sincere thank you and immense appreciation to all the friends who helped him and the family during this difficult time.