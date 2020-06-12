Randall Ellsworth JOHNSTON
Of Merrickville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020. Randall, devoted husband of Beverly Dugdale. Loving father to Shaylan (Matthew), Justin, and Dwayne (Cori-Anne). Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Alana, and Kate. Dear brother of Marilyn Seeley, and Donna Hawkins. Randall will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Randy may be made to Diabetes Canada, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
