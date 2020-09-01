1/2
Randy Jahn
1961-2020 With heavy hearts we announce that Randy passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital at the age of 58. Beloved father of Andrew Jahn (Natalie) and Jenna Lockwood (James). Missed by his loving partner Donna Robillard and her children Melanie Robillard and Michelle Nickless (Craig). Dear brother of Carol Ann Chippior (Ed). Predeceased by parents Henrietta (Zoschke) and Irvin Jahn and brother Glen. Missed by his nieces, family, and friends. Randy was dedicated to his farm and was passionate about living life to the fullest. Private family arrangements are entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 1, 2020.
