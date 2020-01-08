|
|
TRANTON, Randy Retired Captain of the Ottawa Fire Department with 31 years service. It is with great sadness that the family of Randy announce his sudden passing. He died at his winter home in Florida on December 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Randy was the loving husband and best friend of Linda (Hall), with whom he just celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Dear father of Deborah (Chris Waghorn) and Shawn and beloved Grandpa of Quinn and Harper. Randy will also be missed by his sister, Pat Wright (Bob), brother, Scott (Carol), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Randy will be remembered for his great one-liners, love of loud rock music, and temper tantrums on the golf course. He was predeceased by his parents, Ken and Portia Tranton, and his niece, Jennifer Reed, with whom he is likely playing a very bad round of golf. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Randy's life at the Carleton Place Curling Club on April 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.