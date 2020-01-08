Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randy TRANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy TRANTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy TRANTON Obituary
TRANTON, Randy Retired Captain of the Ottawa Fire Department with 31 years service. It is with great sadness that the family of Randy announce his sudden passing. He died at his winter home in Florida on December 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Randy was the loving husband and best friend of Linda (Hall), with whom he just celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Dear father of Deborah (Chris Waghorn) and Shawn and beloved Grandpa of Quinn and Harper. Randy will also be missed by his sister, Pat Wright (Bob), brother, Scott (Carol), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Randy will be remembered for his great one-liners, love of loud rock music, and temper tantrums on the golf course. He was predeceased by his parents, Ken and Portia Tranton, and his niece, Jennifer Reed, with whom he is likely playing a very bad round of golf. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Randy's life at the Carleton Place Curling Club on April 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -