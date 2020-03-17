Home

Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Raymond "Ray" BILSON

Raymond "Ray" BILSON Obituary
We are sad to announce that Ray passed away Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at the Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke. He was 65. Dear son of Laura (nee Thrasher) and the late Clarence Bilson. Cherished father of Dustin Bilson of Toronto, Ontario and Marc Gendron of Alberta. Loving brother of Helen Eckford (Ronnie) of Cobden, Ontario and the late Gordon. Former husband of Adelaida Bilson (nee Rota). Ray will be missed by his four nieces. His final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private graveside service will take place at the Albert Street Cemetery in Arnprior. In memory of Ray, please consider a donation to the Miramichi Lodge. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 17, 2020
