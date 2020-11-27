1/1
Raymond Leslie PARKER
Raymond Parker passed away suddenly at home, November 22, 2020. Korean War Veteran - PPCLI-CD2, awarded meritorious service medal with Palm Leaf. Life Member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Past President BR 212 RCL Kemptville. Past Zone Commander G-3. Survived by his loving wife and best friend Margaret (nee Western) of 71 years, his son, Leslie James (Nancy), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Predeceased by parents George Harrison and Emily Barbara Parker (nee Moxan), brothers, George Arthur (Florence), Roy Leland (died in WW2) and William Russell (Bertha) sisters Phyliss Pearl Sinclair (Herb), Lillian Maude Cram (Cecil) and Evelyn Barbara Mitten (Meryl), son Rory Wayne, daughter Sandra Margaret and grandson Michael David Lalande. Respecting Raymond's wishes there is no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Donations to Kemptville District Hospital foundation, North Grenville Curling Club, Seniors Community Services (formerly the Kemptville and District Home Support Inc.) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 27, 2020.
