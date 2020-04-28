Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Mulvihill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Michael "Raymie" Mulvihill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Michael "Raymie" Mulvihill Obituary
After a sudden illness our Beloved Uncle Raymie passed away peacefully at the Pembroke General Hospital on Friday April 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Dear son of the late Daniel and Catherine (nee Gorman) Dear brother in law of Muriel Mulvihill and Frank Pogan. Predeceased by his siblings Anna Mary (Lorne Boudreau), Kathleen (Les Sulhany), D.J., Jack (Del), Lillian (John Kelly), Camie (Bill Malloy), Theresa (Joe Roberts), Rita, Genny Stashick, Leo, Dorothy (Donnie Craig), Geraldine Sullivan ( Don),and Eileen ( John "Jackie" Windle), Uncle Raymie will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to thank all of his friends at the Mountain for their friendship to Raymie throughout his life, he considered them family. A private visitation and graveside service will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at his beloved St. Patrick's Church, Mount St. Patrick in the future. Donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church, Mount St. Patrick. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -