After a sudden illness our Beloved Uncle Raymie passed away peacefully at the Pembroke General Hospital on Friday April 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Dear son of the late Daniel and Catherine (nee Gorman) Dear brother in law of Muriel Mulvihill and Frank Pogan. Predeceased by his siblings Anna Mary (Lorne Boudreau), Kathleen (Les Sulhany), D.J., Jack (Del), Lillian (John Kelly), Camie (Bill Malloy), Theresa (Joe Roberts), Rita, Genny Stashick, Leo, Dorothy (Donnie Craig), Geraldine Sullivan ( Don),and Eileen ( John "Jackie" Windle), Uncle Raymie will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to thank all of his friends at the Mountain for their friendship to Raymie throughout his life, he considered them family. A private visitation and graveside service will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at his beloved St. Patrick's Church, Mount St. Patrick in the future. Donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church, Mount St. Patrick. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020