It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rebecca (Ruth) Licari on April 1, 2020 in her 93rd year. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo and loving Mother of Frank (Lillian), Joanne (Joseph Richichi), Jim (Jessie) and Linda. Devoted Nanny to Jamie (Nick), Anthony (Debbie), Jim (Melissa), Lisa and Micheal. Great Nanny to Niko, Mason, Lucas, Allie and Jackson. She will be missed by her sisters and brothers near and far and many members in the Cozac and Licari families. Donations may be made in memory of Rebecca to the Carleton Place, ON, Food Bank or the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace Mom. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 6, 2020
