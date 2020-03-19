|
Peacefully at Rosebridge Manor, Easton's Corners on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Reba Popplewell of Portland, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Carl Bolton. Loving mother of Rodney (Sue) of Perth, Brent (Wendy) of Seeley's Bay and Linda (Grant) Stone of Portland. Dear sister of Dorothy Publow of Perth. Predeceased by sisters; Helen Lightfoot and Lois McDaniel as well as brothers; Edwin, Kenneth and Leslie Popplewell. Cherished grandmother of Corey (Robyn), Kendra (Dan), Sheena (Adam), Curtis (Tina), Nicola (Rick) and great-grandmother of Emily, Megan, Wyatt and Stella. Predeceased by grandson, Christopher Bolton. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. The family received friends at the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street, Elgin on Monday morning after 10 o'clock until time of Memorial Service in Our Chapel at 12 Noon followed immediately by a Reception at the Forfar Hall. Interment Emmanuel Anglican Cemetery, Portland at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations made to Emmanuel Anglican Cemetery would be appreciated. www.scotlandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020