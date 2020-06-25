Passed away on June 18, 2020 at the Queensway Carleton Hospital. Rebecca of Almonte, ON., at the age of 37. Beloved wife to Matthew for three years. Forever in her children's hearts; Kayli, Keenan, and Katherine. Loved and remembered by her father Garth (Jocelyne). Deeply missed by her siblings Glen (Julie), and Garth. Proud aunt of Dylan, Travis, Benjamin, as well as great-aunt to Travis's daughter Baby Kaleah and also to Dylan's children Scarlette, Kashtyn and Ava. Will never be forgotten by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rebecca will be welcomed in Heaven with open arms by her mother Cathy. Donations in memory of Rebecca may be made the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation. Rebecca's family will announce a Celebration of Her Life at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.