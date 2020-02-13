|
In loving Memory of February 16, 2019 September 25, 1987 To the living, I am gone. To the sorrowful, I will never return. To the angry, I was cheated, But to the happy, I am at peace, And to the faithful, I have never left. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So as you stand upon a shore, gazing at a beautiful sea - remember me. As you look in awe at a mighty forest and its grand majesty - remember me. As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity - remember me. Remember me in your heart, your thoughts, your memories of the times we loved, the times we cried, the times we fought, the times we laughed. For if you always think of me, I will never be gone. Missing you both, With love, Your Family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020