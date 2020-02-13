Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reg Riopelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reg and Gail Riopelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reg and Gail Riopelle In Memoriam
In loving Memory of February 16, 2019 September 25, 1987 To the living, I am gone. To the sorrowful, I will never return. To the angry, I was cheated, But to the happy, I am at peace, And to the faithful, I have never left. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So as you stand upon a shore, gazing at a beautiful sea - remember me. As you look in awe at a mighty forest and its grand majesty - remember me. As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity - remember me. Remember me in your heart, your thoughts, your memories of the times we loved, the times we cried, the times we fought, the times we laughed. For if you always think of me, I will never be gone. Missing you both, With love, Your Family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -