Peacefully with her family by her side at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Atkinson. Much loved mother of Karen Gifford (Geoff), David Atkinson (Jane) and Allecia Parsons. Cherished Nanny to Brittany (Mike), Shane, Alex, Hunter and Quinton. Predeceased by her parents Gerald and Doris McParlan, brother Ronnie and her Sister Brenda. Survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Smiths Falls in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 7, 2020